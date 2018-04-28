Announcement about construction of 100 new stadiums welcomed

MULTAN, Apr 28 (APP)::Sports circles have lauded the federal

budget, appreciating the announcement about construction of 100

new stadiums across the country.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum, while

talking to APP here on Saturday, said that infrastructure

development for the youth was government’s top priority.

He said that need of sports grounds was increasing due to

increasing population. The new stadiums would help to meet this

demand and for hunting youth talent in different games.

He suggested for construction of sports complex having

gymnesium for indoor games in addition to open grounds for games

like cricket, hockey and football. He also stressed the need for

rehabilitation and upgradation of existing infraustructure of

sports.

President Pakistan Table Tannis Federation (PTTF) Khawaja

Hasan Wadood also appreciated the federal budget, saying that

it was for the first time that the government had taken such

a step for sports.

A representative of District Hockey Association Multan and

former national hockey player Kamran Sharif Chaudhry said that

provision of oppertunities for healthy activities to the youth

was a good step, hoping that it would help save them from

negativity.