Announcement about construction of 100 new stadiums welcomed

MULTAN, Apr 28 (APP)::Sports circles have lauded the federal
budget, appreciating the announcement about construction of 100
new stadiums across the country.
Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum, while
talking to APP here on Saturday, said that infrastructure
development for the youth was government’s top priority.
He said that need of sports grounds was increasing due to
increasing population. The new stadiums would help to meet this
demand and for hunting youth talent in different games.
He suggested for construction of sports complex having
gymnesium for indoor games in addition to open grounds for games
like cricket, hockey and football. He also stressed the need for
rehabilitation and upgradation of existing infraustructure of
sports.
President Pakistan Table Tannis Federation (PTTF) Khawaja
Hasan Wadood also appreciated the federal budget, saying that
it was for the first time that the government had taken such
a step for sports.
A representative of District Hockey Association Multan and
former national hockey player Kamran Sharif Chaudhry said that
provision of oppertunities for healthy activities to the youth
was a good step, hoping that it would help save them from
negativity.
