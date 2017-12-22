Annie clinches CAS Int’l Women Squash Championship trophy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Top seed Annie Au won the final match of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Women Squash Championship played at the Mushaf Squash Complex here on Friday.

The final was a thrilling contest between top seed Annie Au of Hong Kong and Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation was the chief guest at the occasion.

The chief guest awarded trophies to the players. Foreign diplomats, former World Champions Jahangir Khan, Qamar Zaman, along with a large number of squash lovers witnessed the match.

Annie Au won the first game easily with the game score 11/5. She consolidated her grip on the match by winning second game with the game score11/7.

The third game was also won by Annie Au with the game score 11/1, earning her the championship trophy.

Meanwhile both the Egyptians Marwan El Shorbagy and Mohamed Abouelghar reached the final of Pakistan Open Mens’ Squash Championship.

The 1st semi final was a one sided match between both Egyptians Marwan El Shorbagy and Zahed Mohammed.

The title favourite Marwan won the match three games to nil.

In the first game both players played superb game of squash however, the top seed Marwan El Shorbagy managed to win the game with a game score of 11/9.

In the second game he outclassed his compatriot Zahed Mohammed to win the game with a game score of 11/4.

In the third game the Egyptian kept his firm grip on the match and easily won it by giving away only 3 points to his opponent.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan and former world champion Qamar Zaman also witnessed the match.

The 2nd semi final was played between Egyptian Mohamed Abouelghar and Hong Kong’s Leo Au. Abouelghar won the first game with the score 11/9.

Leo Au came back in the match by winning the second game with the score 14/12.

The third game was won by the Abouelghar with the game score 11/9. In the fourth game, Abouelghar dominated his opponent and won the game with 11/6 securing his place in the finals of the coveted championship.