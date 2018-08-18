Annan’s contribution to world peace will always be remembered: Maleeha

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 19 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, has described former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan as a “great leader and statesman” in a tweet mourning the death of the Ghanian diplomat on Saturday.

Pakistan, she said, was saddened by Annan’s passing away. His contributions to the UN and international peace will always be remembered, the Pakistani envoy said.

Ambassador Lodhi also sent a similar message of condolence to her Ghanian counterpart, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee.