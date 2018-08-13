Angel Club wins Independence Day female netball title

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP):The Angel Club outplayed Evergreen Club by 18-14 in the final to win the title of Inter Club Girls Netball Championship here on Monday at the Lahore College for Women

University.

Five clubs participated in the event, which was held under the

aegis of the Punjab Netball Association as part of the Independence

Day celebrations.

Muhammad Rizwan, Secretary, Punjab Netball Association, was the

chief guest on the occasion and he gave away prizes.

Also present was Associate Secretary Punjab Netball Ball Association and a large number of audience.