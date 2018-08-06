ANF seizes 1.8 tons drugs in 26 counter-narcotics operations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1.8 Tons narcotics and arrested 30 persons involved in drug

trafficking during its campaign against the menace across the country.

The Force also impounded 18 vehicles while conducting 26

counter-narcotics strikes across the country.

The seized drugs comprised 1713.35 Kg Hashish, 59.22 Kg

Opium, 24.92 Kg Heroin and 11.99 Kg Amphetamine.

According to details here on Monday, ANF Quetta in an

intelligence based operation carried out at Mountainous area in

Killi Kharhgai, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah and

seized 924 Kg Hashish.

As per initial information, the drugs were intended to be

handed over to another narcotics gang.

In another operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a Pickup

single cabin without registration number and recovered 460

Kg Hashish alongwith 89 Bottles Liquor and 11 Tins Beer.

The vehicle was intercepted at general area, Kech Naddi,

near Absar, Tehsil Kech, District Turbat. The accused escaped from

spot taking advantage of darkness.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused identified as Azmat

Ali, resident of Gujrat at Islamabad International Airport and

recovered 1.8 Kg Amphetamine, which was concealed in his trolley

bag. He was boarding for Jeddah by Flight No. SV-727.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a

Suzuki Swift Car at Islamabad Toll Plaza, North, Islamabad

and recovered 3.3 Kg Hashish concealed in doors of the said car.

Resultantly, two accused identified as Amjid Ullah and

Abdul Qadir both are resident of Khyber Agency were arrested

during the operation.

In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused

identified as Jan Muhammad, resident of Mardan and Masud,

resident of Charsadda at Islamabad International Airport and

recovered 3.37 Kg Amphetamine, which was concealed in their

travelling bags. They were boarding for Riyadh (KSA) by Flight

No XY-316.

In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused

identified as Rehmat Zaib, resident of Swat at Islamabad

International Airport and recovered 3 Kg Amphetamine concealed

in his travelling bag. He was travelling to Madina by Flight

No. EY-232.

In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi in collaboration with

Motorway Police intercepted an unattended Toyota Corolla Car at

Islamabad Lahore Motorway, Chakri, Rawalpindi and recovered

two Kg Heroin, which was concealed in dash board of the car.

In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki

Mehran Car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and recovered

81.055 Kg Hashish and 12.420 Kg Opium, which was concealed in

trunk of the said car. The accused identified as Ishtiaq Ahmed,

resident of Gujranwala was arrested on the spot.

ANF Lahore intercepted a Troller near Expo Centre, Johar

Town, Lahore and recovered 30 Kg Hashish from secret

cavities of the said vehicle.

Resultantly, two accused identified as Israr Khan,

resident of Okara and Sarfraz, resident of Sahiwal were

arrested during the operation.

In another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki

Swift Car near Allah Hoo CNG Pump, Johar Town, Lahore and

recovered 18 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of the car.

As a result, an accused identified as Naseer Khan,

resident of Kohat was arrested during the operation.

In third operation, ANF Lahore recovered 5.1 Kg Heroin

from two parcels, being sent to United Kingdom (UK) through a

private courier office based at Allama Iqbal International

Airport, Lahore.

Seized drugs was concealed in 100 Hammers.

Parcel was booked from Sialkot.

In fourth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Toyota Corolla

XLI car near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura and recovered

7.2 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of the car.

As a result, an accused namely Sardar Ali, resident of Peshawar was arrested

during the operation.

In fifth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Honda CD-70

Motorcycle near Chan Da Qillah, Tehsil and District Gujranwala

and recovered 24 Kg Opium from personal possession of the two

accused identified as Muhammad Saleem and Imran Ali both residents

of Gujranwala.

In sixth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Honda CD-70

Motorcycle near Gajumatta Metro Bus Terminal, Ferozpur Road,

Lahore and recovered 10.8 Kg Opium from personal possession of

the accused identified as Muhammad Sajjad, resident of Lahore.

In seventh operation, ANF Lahore recovered 1.57 Kg Heroin

from two parcels being sent to UK through a private courier

office based at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Seized Heroin was concealed in 86 Bone Crackers.

In eighth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Honda City

Car near Khanewal Toll Plaza, Khanewal and recovered 22.8 Kg

Hashish from secret cavities of the car. Resultantly, four

accused identified as Shah Khalid, resident of Peshawar, Amin Khan,

resident of Swabi, Umar Hayat, resident of Charsadda and Nasir

Khan, resident of Rawalpindi were arrested during the operation.

In ninth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Cults Car

near Lasani Pull, Sargodha Road, Faisalabad and recovered 6 Kg

Opium concealed in secret cavities of the car. An accused

identified as Fazal e Rabi, resident of Peshawar was arrested

during the operation.

In tenth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Corolla GLI Car

near Main Motorway Toll Plaza, Faisalabad and recovered 27.6 Kg

Hashish from secret cavities of the said vehicle. Resultantly, two

accused identified as Sajjad Khan and Abdul Wahab both resident

of Peshawar were arrested during the operation.

In eleventh operation, ANF Lahore arrested Ahmed Aftab,

resident of Rahim Yar Khan at Multan International Airport and

recovered 2.67 Kg Amphetamine, which was concealed in his

luggage. He was travelling to Riyadh (KSA) by Flight No. EK-2103.

In twelfth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Mehran

Car near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange, Motorway Toll Plaza,

Shaikhupura and recovered 2.25 Kg Heroin from secret cavities

of the car. An accused identified as Muhammad Ajmal, resident

of Peshawar was arrested during the operation.

In thirteenth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Motorcycle

near General Hospital, Ferozpur Road, Lahore and recovered two

Kg Heroin from personal possession of the accused identified

as Muhammad Waqas, resident of Kasur.

In fourteenth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a

Honda CG-125 Motorcycle near Darbar Hafiz Ameer Muhammad,

Muzaffargar Chowk, Joharabad, Tehsil & District Khushab and

recovered six Kg Opium and 3.4 Kg Hashish from possession of the three accused identified as Sardar Ali Khan,

Ameen Khan and Hazrat Ali Rehman all residents of Karak.

ANF Peshawar intercepted an unattended Suzuki Swift Car

at New Toll Plaza, Kohat and recovered 26 Kg Hashish, which was

concealed under the floor of the said vehicle. Culprits are

being traced.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration

with ASF arrested Irfan Khan, resident of Kohat at Peshawar

International Airport and recovered 795 Grams Amphetamine

which was concealed in four Axe wooden handles. He was travelling

to Riyadh (KSA) by Flight No. GF-787.

In third operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Toyota

Corolla GLI Car near Kohat Pull, Peshawar and recovered 12 Kg

Heroin which was concealed in front seats and secret cavity

in trunk of the car.

An accused identified as Muhammad Adnan,

resident of Peshawar was arrested during the operation.

ANF Karachi intercepted a Shazor Truck in an intelligence

based operation near Rustam Chowk, Shikarpur and

recovered 110 Kg Hashish from the said vehicle.

Resultantly an accused identified as Zameer Hussain

resident of Shahdad Kot was arrested during the operation.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF

Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations

are underway.