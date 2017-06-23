ANF DG briefs Nisar on PIA drug smuggling case

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Director General Anti Narcotics Force

(ANF), Major General Mussarat Nawaz Malik Friday called on Minister for

Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and briefed him about the investigations made so far in PIA drug smuggling case.

He informed that, based on information surfaced during

investigation of the case, majority of the involved persons had been

arrested.

The interior minister praised the ANF for holding a thorough

probe into the case in a highly professional way.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali said smuggling of drugs through national

airline caused a dent on national dignity and image abroad,

underlining the need for immediate ending of the heinous business of

drug smuggling.

He directed to follow the drug smuggling case in an effective

way so that this case should be made as a test case.

The minister said the criminal act was not limited to

only few people but also an international mafia was involved in this

incident.

He said the scope of investigation in the case would be

expanded by cooperating with governments of many other countries.

The minister also directed the ANF DG to make the progress of

investigations of the case public through a press conference.