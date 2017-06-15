Ancestral house of legendary Dilip Kumar in Peshawar caves in, admirers shocked

PESHAWAR, June 15 (APP): The century old ancestral house

of legendary Bollywood star, Dilip Kumar (Yousaf Khan) has

caved in, sending a wave of shock among his admirers

and cinema buffs.

A visit to Mohalla Khuda Dad in interior city near

Qissa Khawani Peshawar revealed that the upper portion of the house

had fully collapsed, leaving no chance of conservation.

The house was already in a very dilapidated condition for

the last several years and finally collapsed leaving only the

front portion and gate of the house undamaged.

The inner portion of the house had fully caved in and

required full reconstruction.

Director Archeology and Museums, Dr. Abdul Samad when contacted

said that the house structure was in shambles and according

to engineers could not be conserved.

“The only way to conserve this house was to reconstruct it

as the structure was irreparable,” Samad told APP.

He said the Archeology Department would soon start work

for construction of a replica of Dilip Kumar’s house under the

KP Antiquities Act 2016.

The house, Samad said, was in ownership of someone

and conservation efforts were halted due to litigation.

The new law authorizes Archeology Department to carry

conservation or reconstruction work at any ancient site without

getting its ownership, Samad informed.

“We have launched a project to document all historic and

ancient places within the Walled City of Peshawar and under

the same project, the replica of Dilip Kumar House would

be reconstructed soon,” Samad held out assurance.

It merits a mention here that several super stars

of Bollywood including Dilip Kumar, Kapoors, Shah Rukh Khan and

late Vinood Khana belonged to Peshawar and their ancestral

houses still existed in the city.

Dilip Kumar was born in 1922 at Mohalla Khuda Dad and in his

teens went to India to become a cinema star. He soon shot to

heights of prominence due to his excellent performance and

attractive looks.

Apart from Dilip Kumar, Kapoors, Vinood Khana and Shah Rush

Khan also became celebrities and heartthrobs for millions

of people across the globe.

The contribution of Dilip Kumar for cinema world was also

recognized by Government of Pakistan and in 1998 he

was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian award of the country.

Meanwhile, President Cultural Journalist Forum KP, Ehtesham Toru

said it was very ironical that the ancestral house of Dilip Kumar

was not saved.

Talking to APP, Ehtesham said no practical step was taken

by the authorities concerned despite the fact the house was in

dilapidated condition for a long time and awaiting attention.

Ehtesham recalled that in 2014, the house was declared

as national heritage by KP Archeology Department.

General Secretary, Cultural Heritage Council, Shakeel

Waheedullah said he drew the attention of KP government

several time over the ramshackle condition of the house and

submitted six applications during the last couple of years,

but they remained unattended.

Deputy Director Culture KP, Shahbaz Khan when contacted by

APP said conservation of any structure was the responsibility

of Archeology Department.

“If there was any intangible cultural heritage within the

premises of the house, the cultural department would have

played its role,” Shahbaz told APP.