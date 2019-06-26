ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organize an interactive session “Muzakra” on folk media here at its media center on Thursday.

In the Muzakra session, speakers will explore the conceptual construction of media and communication, comparative study of folk and modern media, typology, significance and potential of folk media revival, and finally role of folk media in sustainable development.

The guest speakers include Muneeba Iftikhar and Ethasham ul Haq Shami. Ms Moneeba Iftikhar is working as a lecturer at Lahore College for Women University.

She holds an MPhil in Mass communication and is a PhD scholar, specializing in media and communication research.