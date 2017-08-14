An impressive flag lowering ceremony held at Wagah border

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP): An impressive flag lowering
ceremony was held at Wagah Border on Monday, which was
witnessed by a large number of people.
The flag lowering ceremony is a routine practice.
People from all walks of life visited the Wagah border
to attend the ceremony and express love and patriotism
with their motherland.
The air echoed with the slogans of “Allahu Akbar”
“Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH)” “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Jevay
Jevay Pakistan”.
Most of the people were dressed in green and white
coloured clothes in accordance with the celebrations of
the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan. They were also
carrying national flags and placards inscribed with
slogans in favour of the country.
