Ample opportunities to enhance Pak-Portugal trade: Governor

KARACHI, Mar 26 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said there are ample opportunities to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Portugal.

Talking to Portuguese Ambassador Dr. Joao Paulo Marques Sabido

Costa at the Governor House here, he said that ties between the two countries are beneficial for the region, according to a Governor

House statement issued here on Sunday.

The Governor, however, stressed that there is need to enhance the volume of bilateral trade to help spur economic and commercial activities.

He also spoke of investment opportunities in the province, including energy especially wind power, agriculture, technology, infrastructure and textiles.

Muhammad Zubair said that enhancement of bilateral trade is in the interest of both the countries as well as the peoples.

He said that Portuguese investors can benefit from the conducive investment environment in the country.

The envoy informed the Governor that one can take benefit from the Portuguese experience for the promotion of tourism.

He was of the view that because of GPS Plus status accorded to Pakistan by the European Union, the access of Pakistani textile products to the European markets would be easier.

The envoy pointed out that Portugal meets 62 percent of its requirement from the wind energy and is ready to assist Pakistan in this very field.