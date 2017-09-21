Amount reported in Karkey case is incorrect: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): A spokesperson for Government of
Pakistan, while clarifying a news item regarding Karkay Karandeinz
Vs Pakistan Arbitration Award by International Court for Settlement of Investment
Disputes (ICSID), has said that the impression of hiding
the award for a long duration is baseless.
In a statement issued here Thursday said that the proceedings
were conducted from March 2013 to March 2016 and the award was
announced on August 22, 2017 as intimated by ICSID on its
website.
It was further clarified that the amount of the award mentioned
in a section of media was also incorrect.
The Spokesperson stated that the Government is examining the
award from all aspects including availing all legal remedies under
the international arbitration laws.
