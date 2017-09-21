Amount reported in Karkey case is incorrect: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): A spokesperson for Government of

Pakistan, while clarifying a news item regarding Karkay Karandeinz

Vs Pakistan Arbitration Award by International Court for Settlement of Investment

Disputes (ICSID), has said that the impression of hiding

the award for a long duration is baseless.

In a statement issued here Thursday said that the proceedings

were conducted from March 2013 to March 2016 and the award was

announced on August 22, 2017 as intimated by ICSID on its

website.

It was further clarified that the amount of the award mentioned

in a section of media was also incorrect.

The Spokesperson stated that the Government is examining the

award from all aspects including availing all legal remedies under

the international arbitration laws.