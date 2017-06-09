Ammar Jaffri represents Pakistan in IT conferences in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, JunE 9 (APP): Ammar Jaffri, CEO of IOT
Pakistan, a pioneering organization working on the newly
emerging concept of `Internet of Things’ has called upon
Pakistanis living abroad to create greater unity among
themselves by connecting through internet.
He stressed upon supporting technology led facilities in
the far flung areas of Pakistan, as a huge un-tapped market
potential existed in this area.
Jaffri was talking to Pakistani media after attending
two international conferences on Information Technology in
Brussels, one organized by the European Commission and other
by a French Company Geo IoT world, a press release received
here Friday from Pakistan’s Embassy in Brussels said.
He was invited by the European Commission’s Directorate-
General for International Cooperation and Development for the
annual meeting of the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE),
hosted by the European Commission in Brussels from 31st May to
1st June.
The GFCE is a multilateral initiative created in 2015 by
the Dutch Government to serve as a global platform for
countries, international organizations and private companies
to exchange best practices and expertise on cyber capacity.
He was also a key note speaker at the international
conference organized by the Geo IOT World – a French
organization dedicated to the new location-aware technologies
and boosting IoT opportunities.
In the three-day conference, which took place in Brussels
from 6-8 June, 70 experts presented solution oriented papers
based on concrete expertise.
The concept of Internet of Things is among the latest
innovations in the internet and it revolves around creating
systems of communications between machines aimed at automatic
completions of tasks.
One example is using a band or chip on human body to
monitor blood pressure which is automatically transmitted to
computer of doctor who after getting alert on mobile adjusts
medicines accordingly. IoT is considered to have immense
potential of facilitating people in day to day life.
During the IoT conference experts shared cases to
innovate with Geo IoT: from IoT networks such as LPWA,
Bluetooth LE or UWB to high precision GNSS and from Beacons
and new sensors to “Big GeoData”.
In his keynote address on the topic `Geo IoT For
Healthcare In Pakistan and Emerging Economies’, Jaffri
highlighted the opportunities for using IoT technology for
improving health facilities in Pakistan particularly in remote
areas which is necessitated by poor health infrastructure in
rural areas and by the fact that the rural – urban population
ratio is very high and majority of licensed doctors are not
happy to stay in rural areas.
