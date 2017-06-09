Ammar Jaffri represents Pakistan in IT conferences in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, JunE 9 (APP): Ammar Jaffri, CEO of IOT

Pakistan, a pioneering organization working on the newly

emerging concept of `Internet of Things’ has called upon

Pakistanis living abroad to create greater unity among

themselves by connecting through internet.

He stressed upon supporting technology led facilities in

the far flung areas of Pakistan, as a huge un-tapped market

potential existed in this area.

Jaffri was talking to Pakistani media after attending

two international conferences on Information Technology in

Brussels, one organized by the European Commission and other

by a French Company Geo IoT world, a press release received

here Friday from Pakistan’s Embassy in Brussels said.

He was invited by the European Commission’s Directorate-

General for International Cooperation and Development for the

annual meeting of the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE),

hosted by the European Commission in Brussels from 31st May to

1st June.

The GFCE is a multilateral initiative created in 2015 by

the Dutch Government to serve as a global platform for

countries, international organizations and private companies

to exchange best practices and expertise on cyber capacity.

He was also a key note speaker at the international

conference organized by the Geo IOT World – a French

organization dedicated to the new location-aware technologies

and boosting IoT opportunities.

In the three-day conference, which took place in Brussels

from 6-8 June, 70 experts presented solution oriented papers

based on concrete expertise.

The concept of Internet of Things is among the latest

innovations in the internet and it revolves around creating

systems of communications between machines aimed at automatic

completions of tasks.

One example is using a band or chip on human body to

monitor blood pressure which is automatically transmitted to

computer of doctor who after getting alert on mobile adjusts

medicines accordingly. IoT is considered to have immense

potential of facilitating people in day to day life.

During the IoT conference experts shared cases to

innovate with Geo IoT: from IoT networks such as LPWA,

Bluetooth LE or UWB to high precision GNSS and from Beacons

and new sensors to “Big GeoData”.

In his keynote address on the topic `Geo IoT For

Healthcare In Pakistan and Emerging Economies’, Jaffri

highlighted the opportunities for using IoT technology for

improving health facilities in Pakistan particularly in remote

areas which is necessitated by poor health infrastructure in

rural areas and by the fact that the rural – urban population

ratio is very high and majority of licensed doctors are not

happy to stay in rural areas.