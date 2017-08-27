Amla yearning to play for World XI in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): South African batsman Hashim Amla
has said that playing in Pakistan will be a delightful experience.
While Talking to a ptivate news channel, he said that “I
toured Pakistan 10 years ago, and it was an enjoyable experience.”
He said that South Africa is Global T20 league will be a
valuable addition in world cricket circuit.
“I am looking forward to it very much. Pakistan is a great
country with great cricketing heritage. To kind of assist in
bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, I am very proud
to be a part of it,” Amla said.
“I hope everything goes well and smoothly. All the five
players from South Africa are looking forward to it. Last time I
went to Pakistan 10 years ago, I had a great time, the games were
well attended and the people there have great passion for the
game, that’s something I am looking forward to,” he added.
To a question, he said that after all the assurance from the
ICC and other relevant authorities on security, there was no
reason not to support the cause.
“It is not a secret that during last 10 years, security was
a main concern in Pakistan. So, once you get the go-ahead from the
ICC and other bodies that all the checks and balances are in
place, then I don’t see any reason not to support this cause,” he
said.
“The interaction held with Qalandars for the last couple of
weeks has been really, really mind-blowing, they have a great
vision,” said Amla about the owners of Durban Qalandars, who also
own PSL team Lahore Qalandars.
“We have owners from different parts of the world which
gives this league a unique flavor. It is going to be very exciting
for everyone around the world to watch,” the batsman added.

