Amla yearning to play for World XI in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): South African batsman Hashim Amla

has said that playing in Pakistan will be a delightful experience.

While Talking to a ptivate news channel, he said that “I

toured Pakistan 10 years ago, and it was an enjoyable experience.”

He said that South Africa is Global T20 league will be a

valuable addition in world cricket circuit.

“I am looking forward to it very much. Pakistan is a great

country with great cricketing heritage. To kind of assist in

bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, I am very proud

to be a part of it,” Amla said.

“I hope everything goes well and smoothly. All the five

players from South Africa are looking forward to it. Last time I

went to Pakistan 10 years ago, I had a great time, the games were

well attended and the people there have great passion for the

game, that’s something I am looking forward to,” he added.

To a question, he said that after all the assurance from the

ICC and other relevant authorities on security, there was no

reason not to support the cause.

“It is not a secret that during last 10 years, security was

a main concern in Pakistan. So, once you get the go-ahead from the

ICC and other bodies that all the checks and balances are in

place, then I don’t see any reason not to support this cause,” he

said.

“The interaction held with Qalandars for the last couple of

weeks has been really, really mind-blowing, they have a great

vision,” said Amla about the owners of Durban Qalandars, who also

own PSL team Lahore Qalandars.

“We have owners from different parts of the world which

gives this league a unique flavor. It is going to be very exciting

for everyone around the world to watch,” the batsman added.