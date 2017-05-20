Amir vows to serve humanity worldwide

SIALKOT, May 20 (APP): World-famed Pakistani-British boxer Amir
Khan has vowed to continue his mission and sincere efforts for
serving the humanity by promoting the charity worldwide.
He was talking to the media during his visit to Sughra Shafi
Hospital and Sahara for Life Trust at Narowal.
He ruled out any early possibility of joining the politics.
He said that promotion of boxing globally and serving humanity
worldwide was his mission.
