Amir to launch boxing league in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): In a bid to bring talented Pakistani

boxers to fore, British boxer Amir Khan Monday announced to launch

the Super Boxing League (SBL) in Pakistan this December.

Talking to media here at Amir Khan Academy, he said

franchised-based teams would be participating in the league. “There

will be eight teams and each team will comprise eight boxers,” he

said.

“The teams include of Multan, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Peshawar,

Lahore, Quetta, Sialkot and Karachi,” he said.

Amir said he is hopeful that SBL would prove valuable for Pakistani

boxers.

“The idea to create this league came from India’s league which

was a good one but we have more talent in Pakistan and hopefully SBL

would be a big hit,” he said.

Amir said he will not bring international boxers in the first

edition of SBL as he wants to promote Pakistan’s local talented

boxers first.

He said he wants to show the talent present in Pakistan to the

world. “This league would prove beneficial for the future of boxing

in Pakistan,” he said.

He said the venue for the event is not finalized yet. “The

title of this championship will be owned by World Boxing Council

(WBC) and the league will provide Pakistani boxers to win a WBC

belt,” he said.

“I want to do this for Pakistan. Only Pakistani boxers are

going to be involved in this Championship. So we are going to

localize it to see the local talent,” he said and added that women

boxers would also be a part of this league. He said Amir Khan Boxing

Academy in England had been performing well.

British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew who was also present on

the occasion termed Amir as Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali. He also lauded

World XI’s tour to Pakistan. “We want to see revival of sports in

Pakistan and for that we would play our role,” he said.