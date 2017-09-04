ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): In a bid to bring talented Pakistani
boxers to fore, British boxer Amir Khan Monday announced to launch
the Super Boxing League (SBL) in Pakistan this December.
Talking to media here at Amir Khan Academy, he said
franchised-based teams would be participating in the league. “There
will be eight teams and each team will comprise eight boxers,” he
said.
“The teams include of Multan, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Peshawar,
Lahore, Quetta, Sialkot and Karachi,” he said.
Amir said he is hopeful that SBL would prove valuable for Pakistani
boxers.
“The idea to create this league came from India’s league which
was a good one but we have more talent in Pakistan and hopefully SBL
would be a big hit,” he said.
Amir said he will not bring international boxers in the first
edition of SBL as he wants to promote Pakistan’s local talented
boxers first.
He said he wants to show the talent present in Pakistan to the
world. “This league would prove beneficial for the future of boxing
in Pakistan,” he said.
He said the venue for the event is not finalized yet. “The
title of this championship will be owned by World Boxing Council
(WBC) and the league will provide Pakistani boxers to win a WBC
belt,” he said.
“I want to do this for Pakistan. Only Pakistani boxers are
going to be involved in this Championship. So we are going to
localize it to see the local talent,” he said and added that women
boxers would also be a part of this league. He said Amir Khan Boxing
Academy in England had been performing well.
British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew who was also present on
the occasion termed Amir as Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali. He also lauded
World XI’s tour to Pakistan. “We want to see revival of sports in
Pakistan and for that we would play our role,” he said.
Amir to launch boxing league in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): In a bid to bring talented Pakistani