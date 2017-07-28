Amir puts an end to speculations about Test retirement

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has denied a report

that he is planning to retire from Test cricket, asserting that he wishes to play all three formats

In an interview in Sky Sports this week, Amir put an end to speculations

about his Test future saying that the rumours in this regard were “ridiculous”.

A section of media in May, this year claimed the left-arm pacer was

considering to stand down from the longest format of the game to prolong his white-ball career.

“I have no idea what the thinking was behind this ridiculous story. I’m

fit, strong and healthy and have no intentions of quitting any format,” he said.

“What I had said was that as a cricketer you have to take care of your

body and look after your fitness levels and someone altered that statement and quoted me as saying that I wanted to quit playing Test cricket. It’s totally untrue and as long as I am fit I want to play in all formats.”

Amir, who served a five-year ban from the game due to a spot-fixing

controversy in 2016 he was returning back to his absolute best. “I was not under any false impressions that my comeback would be easy and that I would hit the ground running,” he said.

“I never touched a cricket ball during my ban yet people expected me to

come back to international cricket and make an instant impact. That was an impossible task and yet critics were writing me off straight after my comeback.

It’s been about 18 months since my comeback and I think I am now

showing the results of the hard work that I have put in. People need to be patient and I had to be patient, too, as these things take time,” he added.