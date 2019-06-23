ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Sunday left after conclusion of his two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The Amir of Qatar and his delegation was seen off by Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and other high civil and military officials at the Nur Khan airbase.

Prior to his departure, the Amir of Qatar was briefed by the Pakistan Air Force officials about the JF-17 Thunder aircraft. The Amir of Qatar took keen interest in the multi-role fighter aircraft.

Upon his arrival on Saturday, Amir of Qatar was warmly received by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, accompanied by a high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials, visited Pakistan on the invitation of the Prime Minister.

During his stay, the Amir of Qatar held talks with the Prime Minister and met President Dr Arif Alvi.

The President also conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Amir of Qatar Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a special investiture ceremony.

During his visit, the two sides discussed ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership. Pakistan and Qatar also signed MoUs/agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.