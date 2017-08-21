Amir Muqam thanks Punjab for assisting against dengue

PESHAWAR, Aug 20 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister and

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Engineer Amir Muqam Sunday appreciated the cooperation and

assistance of Punjab government to overcome dengue fever in KPK.

Talking to media during his visit to Peshawar Press Club along

Punjab Health Minister Imran Khawaja, Amir Muqam said further three

units and CBC Analyzer would be sent from provincial government of Punjab to

KPK to help in overcoming dengue outbreak.

“We are serving the people of KPK and standing along them at

this hard time rather than doing politics,” he said.

He thanked the Punjab government for helping the KPK

government at this time and said 13 member committee comprising the

local people had been constituted which would work for developing

contact between public and doctors.

The team, he said, would also work to improve health

facilities for the victims of dengue fever in KPK.

Criticizing KPK government for not accepting doctors team sent

by Punjab government, he said it reflected that KPK government

didn’t want to control dengue virus and preferring doing

politics on it.

Earlier, Amir Muqam visited Punjab Health Unit and appreciated

the performance of doctors after analyzing the health facilities.