Amir Muqam inaugurates Swat Women University campus for women

PESHAWAR, Jul 25 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Tuesday inaugurating Swat Women University Campus said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has approved Rs 900 million for the campus in Swat.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he deplored that PTI led Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa government was closing already established government schools across the province and depriving KP children from their basic right of education.

He said PML-N as per the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is committed to providing education to each and every child in the province, adding that setting up of Swat University for females in Swat is part of the party’s commitment.

He said the varsity would equip females of Swat with higher education in their own district. He said PML-N is also giving representation to females at every level especially women of far flung areas for their socio-economic development.

Muqam said establishment of Swat University Campus for females was a

long standing demand of the people as fulfilled by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Later, the Advisor to PM inaugurated gas supply to union council Janbal

Kokari and Daggram Rasha Gatta. He expressed resolve that PML-N would fulfill all the commitments made with the people during election campaigns.