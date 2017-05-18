Amir Khan to bring int’l coaches to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan Thursday said he

would bring international coaches to Pakistan to train the young boxers here.

Talking to media during his visit to Amir Khan Boxing Academy here at Pakistan Sports

Complex, he said he was grateful to the government of Pakistan for providing a place to

him for his academy.

“There is a lot of talent in Pakistan. The Amir Khan Boxing Academy has started

producing results as the pugilists being trained here have started to show their class in

the domestic circuit,” he said.

He said due to some visa issues boxers from Pakistani remain unable to learn at his

boxing facility in the UK, hence he had decided to bring international coaches to polish

their skills.

“We are also considering to focus on women boxing in Pakistan and would arrange

training for them,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said his father was in the UK due to some personal

commitments.

“A big complex is being set up in Sohawa, while an Orphanage Home is also being built

for orphans,” he said.

He said that he also wanted to stage a Super Boxing League in Pakistan.