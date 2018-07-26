Amir Haider Azam Khan of ANP wins PK-53 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Amir Haider Azam Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-53 Mardan-VI by securing 29,166.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate Syed Umer Farooq stood second by securing 22,437 votes while Muttahida Majlis e Amal candidate Niaz Ali grabbed third position by getting 8,889 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 45.94%.