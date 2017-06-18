ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Muhammad Amir provided a
breakthrough to Pakistan when he took two wickets of Sharma and
skipper Virat Kohli in his first two overs. Sharma was lbw in the
first over and Kohli was caught by Shadab Khan in his second over.
Kohli, who made only 5 runs, dropped by Azhar Ali in first
slip, but was out on the next delivery.
Amir’s third victim was Shikar Dhawan, who was caught behind
by Sarfraz Ahmed on 21 runs.
Amir bags 3 wickets
ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Muhammad Amir provided a