Amir bags 3 wickets

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Muhammad Amir provided a

breakthrough to Pakistan when he took two wickets of Sharma and

skipper Virat Kohli in his first two overs. Sharma was lbw in the

first over and Kohli was caught by Shadab Khan in his second over.

Kohli, who made only 5 runs, dropped by Azhar Ali in first

slip, but was out on the next delivery.

Amir’s third victim was Shikar Dhawan, who was caught behind

by Sarfraz Ahmed on 21 runs.