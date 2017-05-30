Amid opposition boycott, Govt appreciated for presenting pro-people budget

ISLAMABAD, MAY 30 (APP): Amid Opposition boycott to the proceeding of House, lawmakers from the treasury benches on Tuesday resumed debate on budget and congratulated the government for presenting 5th pro-people budget for the fiscal year 2017-18.

However, they stressed the need for taking some more incentives to promote agriculture sector of the country, which was the backbone of the economy.

Resuming debate on the budget, PML-N lawmaker Rao Muhammad Ajmal congratulated the finance minister for presenting 5th budget of the incumbent government and criticised the opposition particularly PTI for creating hurdles in development of the country.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, initiated by the government, would not only bring revolution in the country but would also secure future of the coming generation.

He said that the world was of the view that Pakistan was heading towards collapse in 2013, but prudent policies of the government has put the economy on right path and results could be witnessed now.

He said PML-N government inherited 18-20 hours power load-shedding when came into power in 2013. However, owing to the efforts of the incumbent government, 3000 MW electricity was added to national grid system.

Sahiwal Coal Power Plant was completed in record 22 months time, he said and added the government would overpower the energy crisis next year.

He said the government gave massive relief to small farmers

by providing Rs 101 billion agri loans.

He said around 62 per cent of the population was directly or indirectly linked with the agriculture and it was need of the hour to give more incentives to farmers.

He said more funds should be allocated for construction of dams besides immediate withdrawal of all customs and sales tax on import of agri related machineries.

He said it would not only increase the agri output in the country but also help improve the living standard of farmers.

He also called for complete ban on import of tobacco and at least 50 per cent custom duty on import of dry milk in order to boost local industry.

He also urged the government to provide agri loans on 9 per cent mark-up to the farmers.

Ghaus Bakhs Mehar of PML-F said the every government made efforts to provide maximum relief to the masses, however he deplored that despite announcing many incentives to the agriculture sector, prices of fertilizer have not yet witnessed any decrease.

He said the Sindh province should be given its due share in CPEC.

Shahida Akhtar Ali of JUI-F congratulated the government for presenting 5th continuous budget which showed stability of country’s institutions.

She said that although all the economic indicators were showing positive developments, there is need to focus on policy initiative to help the vulnerable segment of the society.

She also highlighted the importance of reducing dependence on foreign debts besides, advocating the government to ensure pay raise of private employees in line with public sector.

Mehar Ishtiq Ahmed, participating in the budget lauded the government for giving landmark budget for the year 2017-18.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would become Asian Tiger under the able leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He lamented the PTI for creating hurdles in development process of the country by resorting to sit- in.

Ameer Zaman while taking part in the budget discussion highlighted the importance of revisiting of foreign policy at a time when Pakistan was facing threats form neighbouring countries.

He said that it has been practice of US and West to use Pakistan when they need it and the country was made to fight a war which was not actually its own.

Jafer Iqbal said that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has fulfilled its manifesto which it had announced in elections of 2013.

He said that the party has eliminated the menace of terrorism and has promoted democratic political culture in the country.

Later the house was adjourned to meet again on Wednesday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m.