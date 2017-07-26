American Muslims face discrimination, view Trump as unfriendly: US survey

NEW YORK, July 26 (APP): Muslims in the United States perceive a lot

of discrimination against their faith, are leery of President Donald

Trump and think their fellow Americans do not see Islam as part of mainstream US society, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

At the same time, the study says that Muslims have received more

support from individual Americans.

“There’s a sense among the American Muslim population that others

are beginning to understand them and beginning to sympathize with them,'” Amaney Jamal, a Princeton University political scientist and adviser to

Pew researchers, was quoted as saying. Prejudice against Muslims has

“pushed the average American to say, ‘This is really not fair. I’m going

to knock on my neighbour’s door to see if they’re all right,” Jamal said.

Pew Research Center on Wednesday released the results of a

far-reaching new survey of Muslims nationwide that highlighted a broad

sense of anxiety and unease about their place in the United States and

with a president who most consider unfriendly toward Muslims.

Pew surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,001 Muslim

adults by telephone between January and May this year, and overall

results carry a six-point margin of sampling error.

The share of US Muslims, who have experienced discriminatory

treatment, is trending upward, the research center found, with 48 percent

of respondents saying they were subjected to at least one discriminatory incident based on religion over the past year, compared with 40 percent a decade ago.

A large majority – 75 percent – said there is a lot of discrimination

against Muslims in the United States. Nearly three-quarters said Trump is unfriendly toward Muslims, compared with just 4 percent who said that of President Barack Obama in 2011. And about two-thirds said they do not like where the nation is headed.

One immigrant Muslim man, who spoke to Pew on the condition of

anonymity, said that the start of Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ – a travel ban that the president sought to enforce against the citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries – felt like the official launch of a campaign

of anti-Muslim persecution.

“Because we had read the history of Europe and what happened to the

Jewish people in Germany,” he said. “These little steps lead to bigger issues later on. So, we really felt we were threatened.”

Most of the estimated 3.35 million Muslims living in the United

States are immigrants or the children of immigrants. And nearly

two-thirds of those surveyed said they think the American public does not consider Islam a part of mainstream society.

The poll finds that Trump is not the only source of mistrust. Six in

10 respondents said they think US media coverage of Islam and Muslims

is unfair.

About a third of Muslims said they have been treated with suspicion at

least once over the past year, the highest in Pew surveys since 2007. Nearly 1 in 5 said they have been called offensive names, and a similar share have seen anti-Muslim graffiti in their communities. Six percent said they were physically threatened or attacked, identical to the share saying this in 2011.

Those who appear Muslim – either because of the way they look,

dress or speak – are significantly more likely to experience

discrimination for being Muslim, and women overall are more likely to

report discrimination than men.

And a significant minority – one third – said they are at least

somewhat worried that the government is tapping their phones because of their religion. The poll finds that 30 percent said they are skeptical

of law enforcement sting operations against suspected terrorists, thinking that authorities mostly arrest “people who were tricked and did not pose a real threat.” More, 39 percent, said Muslims arrested in such operations

are mostly violent people who pose a real threat.