American-Muslims celebrate Eid ul Azha with prayers for peace

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (APP)::American-Muslims celebrated Eid ul Azha on Tuesday and Wednesday as they offered prayers and exchanged greetings on the occasion that underlines the message of sacrifice, mutual care, patience and generosity.

Most Muslims observed Eid on Tuesday, while those of South Asian origin living in the New York region observed it on Wednesday.

In their sermons, the Imams and Khateebs prayed for peace in conflict-torn Islamic countries and urged the need to foster values of brotherhood, love and peaceful coexistence. They also prayed for unity in the Muslim world to confront the many challenges it faces, especially Islamophobia.

In the New York region with the largest concentration of Muslims in the United States, prayers were offered at a number of places, with the main gathering at Manhattan Islamic Centre where diplomats accredited to the United Nations and the city government were among those who participated.