American MLB to support baseball in Pakistan

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP)- American, Major League Baseball (MLB) will support baseball in Pakistan by providing the services of coach and training to young players in USA.

This was stated by Barclay Shane of MLB during a meeting with Syed

Fakhar Ali Shah, Executive Director, Pakistan Federation Baseball (Major League Coordinator for Pakistan Team) in the office of MLB in New York, a PFBB spokesman told APP here Wednesday.

“MLB is interested to support Pakistan players by providing coaches

in USA, and Pakistan youth players Aged 8 – 12 will get training / coaching from MLB coaches,” said Barclay, adding, “We hope that Pakistan Baseball Team can compete world best baseball teams.”

Syed Fakhar discussed the affairs of baseball in Pakistan and highligted the efforts being made for the overall development of the game, both among men and women.

“We highly value the offer of MLB and with the cooperation of MLB,

Pakistan Federation Baseball will work on youth programs. MLB wants Pakistan to keep doing these good efforts and MLB will work closely to support Pakistani baseball players so they can play Leagues in USA,” he added.