American Embassy sponsored Tech Camp for persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): American Embassy, with the collaboration of
Special Talent Exchange Programme (STEP) held a two-day Tech Camp through which
individuals with disabilities learned how to use new technologies in their daily lives.
According to a press release issued here, American Ambassador David
Hale also visited the Tech Camp on Thursday that included sessions on the effective use
of social media for advocacy and income generation, video filming and editing tools and
the use of mobile phone applications designed for persons with disabilities.
Ambassador Hale encouraged the participants to take advantage of their
new technical skills to share their personal stories and to raise awareness
about the rights of individuals with disabilities.
“I hope you will take full advantage of the new technologies and tools
that you discover during this camp,” Ambassador Hale said.
“Technology can play a vital role in increasing access for disabled
persons to information, employment and opportunities for civic participation.”
During the Tech Camp, STEP Director Projects Abia Akram thanked the
American Embassy for supporting the Tech Camp and other initiatives benefiting
Pakistanis with disabilities.
“STEP appreciates the American Embassy’s long-term support for
Pakistani individuals with disabilities,” Akram said.
“Through this Tech Camp, we are giving disabled individuals valuable new
knowledge and tools that can improve the quality of their life and help them raise public
awareness about their valuable contributions towards Pakistani society.”
In addition to this week’s Tech Camp, the American Embassy supports a
variety of initiatives to empower Pakistani individuals with disabilities. It recently sent two
groups of exchange program participants to the United States in collaboration with
Mobility International USA and STEP to learn more about the Americans with Disabilities
Act and about independent living in the United States.
