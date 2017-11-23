Amendment in NEPRA Act to create healthy competitive environment for consumers: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has said that the new law after amendments in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Act will open door for potential private power supply companies and create a healthy competitive environment and better service delivery for the electricity consumers”.

Talking to a delegation of WAPDA Hydro Electric Worker Union (CBA) here Thursday, the Minister said that existing public sector electric supply companies must improve its service delivery or they would face tough competition from the private sector companies.

He said that in order to provide better service delivery, the public sector electric supply companies (DISCOs) have to work hard in reducing the losses, bring in innovative modern technological solutions, train its manpower to face the challenges and must be consumer oriented.

The Minister while taking note of the high losses feeders said that the government was also considering the option of providing incentives for the staff and officers who succeed in reducing the losses to given targets.

He said that Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) and the Ministry were already tasked to work out the proposals and gave it final shape.

The Minister said that he had already directed the concerned authorities to allocate sufficient funds for procurement of equipment necessary for ensuring safety of the workers at different levels.

He said that it was our priority to provide secure environment to the electricity workers.

Sardar Awais Leghari informed the Union representatives that directions have been passed to lift ban on necessary recruitment in the distribution companies (DISCOs).

The Minister said that policy was also under consideration to evaluate the existing position of the public sector generation facilities.

The Minister thanked the Union representatives for their unequivocal support to the initiatives against over billing and wrong billing across the country.

The Union General Secretary Khursheed Ahmed thanked the Minister for his personal interest in the affairs relating to the welfare of the employees.

He informed the Minister that the employees were willing to work even better given they are provided with better work related equipment.

He expressed gratitude over the directions to lift ban over death cases recruitment for the employees heirs. The Union representative also presented various suggestions relating to improvements of working of DISCOs and GENCOs.