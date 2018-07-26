Amdad Ali Patafi of PPPP wins PS-61 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Amdad Ali Patafi has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-61 Tando Allahyar-II by securing 47,383 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Khair Muhammad Khokhar of Grand Democratic Alliance (DMG) stood second by securing 38,969 votes and Abdul Hafiz of Muttihida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) grabbed third position by getting 1367 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.28%.