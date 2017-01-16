‘Amber’ Urdu film to be screened on Jan 21

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would screen an Urdu film ‘Amber’ on January 21.

Amber was a 1978 Pakistani film whose cast included Mohammad Ali,

Nadeem, Mumtaz, Allaudin, Lehri and Deeba in special role, while film was directed by Director Nazrul Islam.

Musical score by Robin Ghosh was one of the highlights of Ambar. Mehdi Hassan’s melody ‘Tehra Hai Samaa’ still retains its magic.