Ambassadors, High Commissioner Australia call on NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP): Ambassadors and High Commissioner of
Australia, Somalia and Romania separately called on Speaker National
Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Parliament House on Thursday.
Wide range of issues including enhancing parliamentary and
economic ties between Pakistan and their respective countries came
under discussion, said a press release.
Talking to the High Commissioner of Australia Ms. Margaret
Adamson, the Speaker said that terrorism as a global challenge has
no religion nor a single country can claim immunity from terrorism.
He further added that unified and collective action against
this global menace is the only solution to root out terrorism.
He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its
relations with Australia and keen to further strengthen them through
parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people and economic
contacts.
He underlined the need for enhanced interaction between the
Parliamentarians of the two countries especially Friendship groups
of both the Parliament. The Speaker said that there is possibility
of wide range of cooperation, particularly agriculture and Livestock
sectors that needed to be exploited.
High Commissioner of Australia Ms. Margaret Adamson said that
her government also attaches great importance to its relations and
keen to further strengthen them through interaction in diverse
fields. She agreed that parliamentary friendship groups could play
a vital role in enhancing bilateral relations. High Commissioner
also presented an invitation to Speaker on behalf of Australian
Speaker to visit Australia.
While talking to the Ambassador of Somalia Mrs. Khadija
Mohamed Almakhzoumi, the Speaker said that Pakistan attaches immense
importance to Somalia and desires to see Somalia as a prosperous,
peaceful and stable country.
The Speaker asked the Ambassador to convey his best wishes and
congratulation to the newly elected Speaker of Somalia and also
extended an invitation to visit Pakistan.
Ambassador of Somalia Mrs. Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi thanked
the Speaker for his kind words and said that her government also
strongly desires to have congenial relations with Pakistan. She
briefed Speaker about the current situation of Somalia and also
discussed issues related to health and medical facilities.
Speaking to the Ambassador of Romania Nicola Goia, Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq said that Pakistan is fully committed to strengthening and
expanding bilateral ties with Romania.
He said that Pakistan-Romania relations are based on mutual
goodwill and understanding as well as converging views on important
global issues. The Speaker urged greater engagement between business
communities of both countries. He also underlined the need to
strengthen Parliamentary engagements and promoting people to people
contact between the two countries.
Ambassador of Romania Nicola Goia endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s
proposal for expansion of Parliamentary and commercial relations. He
added that Romania consider Pakistan as its partner in addressing
regional and global challenges. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in
global war on terror and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the
people of Pakistan for global peace and security.
Ambassadors, High Commissioner Australia call on NA Speaker
ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP): Ambassadors and High Commissioner of