Ambassador visits Virginia C’wealth University, meets Pakistani-American Community in Richmond

ISLAMABAD, April 17 (APP)::As a part of outreach to academia and engagement with Pakistani-Americans, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry paid a day-long visit to Richmond, capital of Virginia, Monday.

The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) hosted a lunch in honour of Ambassador Chaudhry and other distinguished guests from the United States government and academia.

While speaking on the occasion Ambassador Chaudhry stressed the importance of the multi-faceted Pakistan-US relationship in diverse fields including, education, culture, economic, defence and security. He expressed hope for better and continued Pak-US relations for the benefit of both the nations, says a press release received here on Tuesday.

At the VCU, the Ambassador Chaudhry also interacted with participants of Humphrey Fellowship Programme including Pakistani students. He appreciated such educational programmes, which not only exposed the participants to a global environment, but also enhanced their capacity.

Ambassador Chaudhry also met with Pakistani-American community notables including professionals from Association of Physicians of Pakistani-Descent of North-America (APPNA)’s Virginia chapter. He congratulated APPNA for building a successful and the largest organization of Pakistani origin professionals and lauded their work for country of their heritage.

He also appreciated the important contributions that Pakistani-Americans had made to the progress and prosperity of the United States. The ambassador noted that Pakistani diaspora was serving as a strong bridge between Pakistan and the United States. The ambassador remarked that the Pakistan Embassy and our four consulates remain committed to serving the consular needs of the community. He also appreciated the role of the community in promoting the values of tolerance, harmony and understanding. He also noted Pakistani diaspora’s increasing participation in political life of their adopted homeland.