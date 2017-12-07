Ambassador of Uzbekistan pays courtesy call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday received Mr Furkat Sidikov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan for a courtesy call here in his office.

The prime minister welcoming the ambassador said Pakistan accorded great importance to its close and cooperative relations with Uzbekistan and wished to strengthen these relations, with special focus on trade and investment.

Ambassador Sidikov conveyed the greetings of the president of Uzbekistan to the prime minister and briefed him on the progress of ongoing economic cooperation between both the countries.

It was agreed that the trade relations between the two countries needed to be enhanced to reflect the true economic potential of the two countries.

The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes for President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and brotherly people of Uzbekistan.