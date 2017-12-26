Ambassador of Qatar calls on Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, Mr. Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri called on Minister for Interior Professor Ahsan Iqbal and discussed the matters of mutual interests.

Both discussed the bilateral relations in economic sectors and security situation. Minister for Interior said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoys cordial relations and both countries have strong religious and historical bonds.

He said that unity among muslim countries is vital to defeat terrorism and extremism. Pakistan wants peace among all Muslim countries, the minister added.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation for enhanced security while the Qatar Ambassador said that more opportunities would be created for skilled Pakistanis in Qatar. He also lauded the role of Pakistan in war against terrorism.