Ambassador of Kuwait pays courtesy call on Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Nassar Abdulrahman J. Almutairi, the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan, called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

A press release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued here Tuesday said that the SAPM welcomed Ambassador Nassar to Pakistan and wished him success in his new assignment.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings of Shaikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, the Foreign Minister of Kuwait to the SAPM.

He said that Pakistan and Kuwait enjoyed historical ties, while appreciating that Pakistan has always extended full support and help whenever Kuwait required it.

Tariq Fatemi told the newly appointed ambassador that he would strive to enhance the existing warm and friendly relationship to a new level of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The SAPM noted that Pakistan and Kuwait had always stood by each other in difficult times and were bonded together through many shared commonalities.

He thanked the Kuwaiti Government for taking care of a large number of Pakistanis living in Kuwait, who served as a strong bridge between two brotherly nations.

The SAPM appreciated the generous role played by the Kuwait Fund in Pakistan. He noted that with the CPEC already underway and economic and security situation improving, far greater economic opportunities were available for Kuwaiti investors, especially in the power sector to benefit in a business friendly environment provided by the Government of Pakistan.

The Ambassador lauded Pakistan’s achievements noting that the country had come a long way in resting peace and security against the security threats posed by terrorism. This has provided a foundation for the increasing economic stability, he added.

While referring to the ongoing joint projects in Pakistan, the Ambassador expressed confidence that Pakistan-Kuwait relations would continue to follow a positive trajectory.

The Ambassador said that Kuwait had always seen Pakistan as an important and a strong brotherly Muslim country, recognizing its crucial role for peace and stability in the region.