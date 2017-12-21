Ambassador of Kazakhstan pays farewell call on President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the brotherly Islamic country, Kazakhstan.

He was talking to the outgoing ambassador of Kazakhstan Bakhitbek Shabarbayev who paid a farewell call on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President underlined that there were excellent relations between the two brotherly countries at all levels but there was much room for improvement in bilateral trade which required attention of both the countries.

The President termed his visit to Kazakhstan as a memorable one and thanked the Government of Kazakhstan for supporting Pakistan’s full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

While appreciating services of the outgoing ambassador, the President said that he considered him a true friend of Pakistan. He asked the ambassador to convey his best wishes to the President, Government and people of Kazakhstan.

The outgoing ambassador stated that the people of Kazakhstan considered Pakistanis as their brothers and close friend. He thanked the President and the Government of Pakistan for their cooperation during his stay in Pakistan.