Ambassador Javed Malik meets Foreign Minister of Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kingdom of Bahrain, Javed Malik called on Foreign Minister of Bahrain Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shaikh Khalid expressed his appreciation at the tangible efforts being undertaken to expand and enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, a message received here from Bahrain on Monday said.

Pak-Bahrain bilateral relations were recently upgraded to a Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), which held its first meeting in February 2017 in Islamabad under the chairmanship of both Foreign Ministers who were assisted by high level government functionaries from all ministries.

In line with the vision of the leadership of both countries to expand economic ties, the Bahraini Minister of Commerce, Zayed R. AlZayani visited Pakistan in March, accompanied by a large government and business delegation who actively participated in the Pakistan Bahrain Business Opportunities Conference in Islamabad on March 30, 2017.

The Conference was co-chaired by the Commerce Ministers of both countries.

Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa said that the exchange of high level visits provides an excellent opportunity to expand and upgrade our ties, and appreciated Ambassador Javed Malik’s efforts in this regard.

Ambassador Javed Malik, while thanking the Foreign Minister for the support extended by Bahrain for Pakistan’s candidate for Director General WHO, presented him a letter for His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on behalf of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa assured the Ambassador of Bahrain’s support in the final round of voting.

While discussing the prevailing regional developments, the Ambassador said that “Pakistan values its strong and historic ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC countries, and efforts are underway to explore opportunities to consolidate and enhance the scope of ties, and also to

support each other in ensuring peace and stability in the region.”