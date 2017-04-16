Ambassador Javed Malik greets Christians on Easter

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan in Bahrain Javed Malik Sunday extended his greetings to the Christians on the occasion of Easter.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan-based Christians

living in Bahrain and Gulf states, the ambassador said Holy

Prophet Christ had a unique and great respect in Islamic

teachings, said a press release received here.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan provided equal rights to the people from all faiths.