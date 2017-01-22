Ambassador Javed Malik calls for Qatari investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan in Bahrain Javed Malik Sunday called on Shaikh Ahmad bin Hamood al Khalifa, a member of Bahrain royal family.

During the meeting, the ambassador invited Shaikh Ahmad to invest in Pakistan as the country was on positive trajectory under the able leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He observed that the investors from Bahrain and Gulf states were showing interest to invest their capital in Pakistan.

Shaikh Ahmad al Khalifa said Bahrain was proud of historic and strong ties with Pakistan.