Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan’s pavilion in World Cultural Festival at Lyon, France

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin

ul Haque alongwith Deputy Mayor of Lyon inaugurated Pakistan

Pavilion at the Multicultural World village in Lyon, the second

Largest city in the center of France.

According to a message received here Saturday from the Embassy

of Pakistan in France the event was organized by the Town Hall of

Lyon.

Tastefully and creatively decorated pavilion adorned with

cultural art affects of Pakistan attracted large number of visitors.

The colorful and diverse traditional embroidery and folk

dresses, spicy cuisine, display of truck art, photo exhibition,

folk and popular music of Pakistan were the main attractions of the

festival.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France while speaking on the

occasion said that our participation in the festival was a part of

the public diplomacy initiative launched by the Embassy last year

under the banner of Celebrating Pakistan to introduce Pakistan’s

rich social and cultural values.

The event was also aim at introducing archaeological

treasures, tourists attractions and folk heritage of Pakistan to

French public living in different parts of France with the objective

of creating a better understanding of Pakistan and its people in

France.

The Ambassador also gifted the photograph of Bilal Javid to

the Deputy Mayor.

About 51 Consulates of over twenty countries participated in

the 3-day Festival.