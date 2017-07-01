Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan’s pavilion in World Cultural Festival at Lyon, France

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin
ul Haque alongwith Deputy Mayor of Lyon inaugurated Pakistan
Pavilion at the Multicultural World village in Lyon, the second
Largest city in the center of France.
According to a message received here Saturday from the Embassy
of Pakistan in France the event was organized by the Town Hall of
Lyon.
Tastefully and creatively decorated pavilion adorned with
cultural art affects of Pakistan attracted large number of visitors.
The colorful and diverse traditional embroidery and folk
dresses, spicy cuisine, display of truck art, photo exhibition,
folk and popular music of Pakistan were the main attractions of the
festival.
Ambassador of Pakistan to France while speaking on the
occasion said that our participation in the festival was a part of
the public diplomacy initiative launched by the Embassy last year
under the banner of Celebrating Pakistan to introduce Pakistan’s
rich social and cultural values.
The event was also aim at introducing archaeological
treasures, tourists attractions and folk heritage of Pakistan to
French public living in different parts of France with the objective
of creating a better understanding of Pakistan and its people in
France.
The Ambassador also gifted the photograph of Bilal Javid to
the Deputy Mayor.
About 51 Consulates of over twenty countries participated in
the 3-day Festival.
