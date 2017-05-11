Ambassador Hale inaugurates Rs 24 mln reconstructed Counter Terrorism Department Building

KARACHI, May 11 (APP): The US Ambassador, David Hale, here on Thursday inaugurated Rs. 24 million reconstructed Counter Terrorism Department Building.

A US Consulate statement said that joined by the Inspector

General of Sindh Police, A. D. Khawaja, and the Additional Inspector General of the Counter Terrorism Department, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, American Ambassador David Hale underscored the U.S. commitment to the fight against terrorism at the inauguration of the building (CTD).

It said that on November 11, 2010, a car bomb leveled the CTD Building,

killing 21 and injuring more than 400. America has contributed Rs 24 million through the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs to help rebuild the facility so that it can again be occupied by Sindh Police counter terrorism investigators.

“Today we mark the resolve of Pakistan and the United States to overcome

acts of terrorism as we inaugurate this new Counter Terrorism Department building. We are proud to have contributed to the new facility, and glad that it will support the Sindh Police counter terrorism efforts,” said Ambassador Hale.

Ambassador Hale lauded the efforts of Sindh Inspector General of Police

A. D. Khawaja and his team to modernize training, develop closer community relations, and enhance security towards a goal of a peaceful and safer Sindh.

The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs works

in more than 90 countries to help countries combat crime and corruption, counter drug-related crime, improve police institutions, and promote laws and court systems.