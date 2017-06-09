Ambassador designate to Uzbekistan calls on NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Ambassador designate to Uzbekistan Dr. Irfan Yusuf Shami called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Parliament House here .

Matters of Pak-Uzbek relations and mutual interest were discussed in the meeting, said a press release issued here Friday.

While talking to Ambassador Designate, Speaker said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its relations with Uzbekistan and wants to further reinforce them through escalating parliamentary and trade relations as well as people-to-people contacts.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauded Dr. Irfan Yusuf Shami’s diplomatic services rendered in Pakistan Foreign Service by building better relations with various countries.

He asked him to utilize his diplomatic expertise to further improve the relations with Uzbekistan by presenting a favorable image of Pakistan to secure trade and investment in the country.

Ambassador Designate to Uzbekistan Dr. Irfan Yusuf Shami expressed his gratitude to Speaker National Assembly for kind words and assured to make all out efforts to further strengthen the relations between both the countries.

He also assured that he would meet Uzbek political and diplomatic hierarchy after assuming his charge and discuss ways and means to strengthen Pakistan’s relations with Uzbekistan.