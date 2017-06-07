ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Ambassador designate to Thailand Asim
Iftikhar Ahmed called on Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq
in his chamber at the Parliament House on Wednesday.
While talking to the ambassador designate, the speaker said
there was ample scope of cooperation between Thailand and
Pakistan in all fields of life particularly the economic sector, a press release said.
He said like Pakistan, Thailand was also rapidly
developing country and both the countries can benefit from each
other’s experiences.
The speaker said there was greater need for the enhanced
exchange of the parliamentary delegations and people to people
contact.
He hoped that the ambassador designate would succeed
in further strengthening the existing fraternal relations between
Pakistan and Thailand.
The ambassador designate Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and
Thailand have already enjoyed good relations and he would
particularly strive for enhancing people to people interaction,
exchange of parliamentary delegations and finding out venues to
increase trade and investment between the two countries.
Ambassador designate to Thailand calls on NA speaker
ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Ambassador designate to Thailand Asim