ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan Tuesday said people and governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are tied in strong bonds of religious brotherhood and common interests.
He was talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador Designate to Saudi
Arabia, Vice Admiral (Retd) Hasham Bin Siddique, who called on him
here.
Chaudhry Nisar said, “I hope the ambassador designate would utilize
his abilities to further expand and strengthen the bilateral relationship in every sector of mutual interests.”
Ambassador designate to Saudi Arabia meets Nisar
