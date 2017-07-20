Ambassador designate to Denmark visits ICCI

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Ambassador designate of Pakistan to
Denmark Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi Thursday visited Islamabad Chamber
of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).
He shared his priorities with the local business community
for promoting Pakistan’s economic interests with Denmark, a
press release said.
He said his key priority would be to promote Pakistan’s
exports with Denmark and Denmark’s investment in Pakistan.
He said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Denmark was over
US$ 200 million with trade balance in favor of Pakistan which was
encouraging.
However, he said Pakistan has good potential to further
enhance its exports to Denmark. He said he would work hard to
identify new areas of mutual cooperation to further improve
bilateral trade between the two countries.
He said input of business community was important to explore
new areas of trade promotion with foreign countries.
He identified renewable energy, dairy and cattle sectors as
potential areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark.
He said Pakistan was facing non-economic factors
including visa facilitation problems and travel advisories of
foreign countries in improving exports and attracting foreign
investment.
He vowed that he would pay more attention to these areas for
promoting soft image of Pakistan in Denmark. He said that ICCI
should form a delegation for Denmark and assured his full
cooperation to make its visit successful.
Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said
Pakistan Embassy in Denmark should step up efforts to identify new avenues of promoting Pakistan’s exports to Danish market.
He said the embassy should conduct market study reports and
tell us which products of Pakistan have good potential in Danish
market so that the private sector could take advantage of
prospective business opportunities.
He said Denmark has advanced capability in wind energy and it
could help Pakistan in overcoming its energy problems by
transferring wind power technology and sharing expertise.
Senior Vice President ICCI Khalid Malik stressed that
Pakistani missions should play more effective role in identifying
opportunities for Pakistani products in foreign countries.
He said our commercial counselors should be given annual
exports targets and their performance should be evaluated on the
basis of achievements of such targets.
He assured that ICCI would look into the possibility of
taking a delegation to Denmark.
