SIALKOT, May 20 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate for
Uzbekistan Dr Irfan Yousaf has asked the Sialkot exporters to
come forward and tap the untapped potential of international
trade and export markets of Uzbekistan and other Central Asian
Republics to enhance the volume of trade with these countries.
Addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters, he
stressed the need for promotion of strong business-to-business
contacts between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
He said that Uzbekistan is very keen to establish strong business-to-business contacts between the two countries and
strengthen bilateral trade relations.
Ambassador-designate meets Sialkot exporters
SIALKOT, May 20 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate for