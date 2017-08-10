Ambassador condoles death of Dr Ruth Pfah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Ambassador of the Federal Republic of

Germany, Martin Kobler on the demise of Dr Ruth Pfau passed his heartfelt condolence

and sympathies to the representative of the Maria Adelaide Leprosy Center, founded by

Dr Pfau in 1962.

“With great concern we have got the sad massage of the death of Dr

Ruth Pfau. She was a devoted Christian nun and a member of the society of

Daughters of the Heart of Mary. We are losing with her an important symbol of the

German Pakistan friendship. Her services will never be forgotten.”

Dr Ruth Pfau had been living in Pakistan since 1960. She decided to

stay in Pakistan seeing the suffering of leprosy patients and spent more than 50 years to

fight leprosy.

With her efforts the WHO could declared, in 1996, Pakistan one of the

first countries in Asia to have controlled leprosy. She had several Awards of Pakistan and

Germany.