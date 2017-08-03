Ambassador Alice G. Wells calls on foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua

ISLAMABAD, August 3 (APP): A US delegation led by Ambassador Alice G.
Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Thursday called on the Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to a statement by foreign office, the visiting delegation was
informed about the overall gains that Pakistan has been able to make in the lastfew years’ in line with the priorities set by the government.
These measures include, overcoming energy shortfalls, stabilizing and
setting the economy on the path of sustained high growth and an enabling security environment through vigorous counter terrorism operations.
In this regard, the Foreign Secretary appreciated United States support
as a longstanding development ally and Pakistan’s largest trade partner.
Pakistan’s perspectives on challenges confronting the region including
the security situation in Afghanistan were shared.
Foreign Secretary hoped that the ongoing US review would result in a
comprehensive political strategy to promote reconciliation and peace in
Afghanistan and the region.
Foreign Secretary drew attention of the US delegation on the situation
in IOK and the brutal repression of a just and peaceful struggle, and its
implications for peace and security in the region.
Ambassador Wells was assured that Pakistan supports all initiatives aimed
at promoting sustainable peace and security in the region and emphasized that a strong partnership with the United States was critical in achieving these shared objectives.
While thanking the foreign secretary, acting assistant secretary of State
also acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.
Ambassador Wells agreed on the importance of a strong partnership between
the United States and Pakistan and gave US’s perspective on how to move forward this relationship in the coming years.
Ambassador Wells reiterated that the objective of bilateral cooperation
was to seek a stable, secure and prosperous Pakistan.