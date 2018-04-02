National 
Ambassador Alice G. Wells calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Apr 02 (APP):Ambassador Alice G. Wells, South & Central Asia Acting Assistant Secretary, USA called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.
Regional security environment and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The COAS reiterated that Pakistan was committed for peace and stability in the region, particularly in Afghanistan through a national approach.
He said that Pakistan also expected other players in the region to play equally positive part.
Ambassador Wells said that US was committed to lasting peace and supported all efforts towards that end.
Both agreed that bilateral convergences should be leveraged to gain positive momentum rather than remaining hostage to perceptions.

