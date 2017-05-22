Ambassador Aizaz visits Housten, holds meeting with Congressional Group

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to United States, Aizaz

Chaudhry had a detailed interaction with Congressional Group comprising of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green & Congressman Bato O’Rourke along with select community members during his first official visit to Houston.

According to a message received here Monday from Pakistan Embassy,

Washington DC, Congressman Al Green who is serving 7th term in the US House of Representatives extended warm welcome to the Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry.

Congressman Al Green appreciated the role as facilitator being played by

the Pakistani community and reassured his strong commitment to strengthen Pak-US bilateral relations by supporting the Pakistani caucus in the House of Representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Congressman Bato O’Rourke thanked Pakistan

government and its people for their enormous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee expressed her desire to work with the

Ambassador Chaudhry and the Pakistani American community to coordinate visit of Congressional Delegation to Pakistan.

Congresswoman Sheila is serving 11th term and greatly appreciated

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry’s continued hard work and dedication to the US and people of Pakistan.

While Addressing joint meeting of Congressional Group, Ambassador

Chaudhry apprised the Congress Representatives of the role Pakistan has been playing as the frontline state in the war against terrorism and the staggering cost it has paid in terms of loss of precious lives.

The ambassador informed the representatives of the successes of

Pakistan’s security forces in defeating the forces of extremism and intolerance in FATA and tribal areas.

Ambassador Chaudhry further stated that the security and economic

situation has improved significantly in Pakistan in the recent past and new economic opportunities are coming up.

Ambassador Chaudhry underscored the important role being played by the

Pakistani Americans who are acting as a bridge between the two countries.

On the occasion, Ambassador Chaudhry was honored by Congressman Al Green

by a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition on his first official visit to Houston.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson also presented a Certificate of Special

Congressional Recognition to the ambassador and appreciated ambassador’s efforts to promote relations between the people of the US and Pakistan.